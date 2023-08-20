Wausau Pilot & Review

A man died early Saturday after he was stabbed at a home in Lac du Flambeau, according to police.

In a Facebook post, the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department said officers and Vilas County deputies arrived at the home to discover the man still conscious. He identified the person who stabbed him before losing consciousness, police said. A witness also identified the suspect.

Despite lifesaving efforts en route to the hospital, the man died of his injuries. Police have not said what motivated the stabbing.

A manhunt began, and Tribal Police Chief T.J. Bill said the suspect was spotted in Woodruff, about 15 miles from Lac du Flambeau. He was stopped by police and was arrested. A butcher knife, the possible murder weapon, was seized at the home as evidence.

Technicians from the Wisconsin Crime Lab in Milwaukee are in Lac du Flambeau processing the crime scene. Agents from the Division of Criminal Investigation are also helping with the investigation, including reconstructing the stabbing.

No names have been released and charges are pending against the suspect, police said.

