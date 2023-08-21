(WISCONSIN DOT)- Extreme heat is forecast throughout Wisconsin this week, which could create conditions for pavement buckling. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is advising motorists to be alert and take extra caution.

When very hot conditions occur, it causes the pavement slabs to expand and push against one another. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips. Watch the WisDOT animation on pavement buckles.

While it’s difficult to predict if or where buckling may occur, WisDOT offers these tips:

Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.

Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.

Before your trip, check the 511 Travel Information system (511wi.gov) for the latest on any incidents or delays.

If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.

Like this: Like Loading...