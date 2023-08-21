by Henry Redman, Wisconsin Examiner

August 18, 2023

Residents of a small Oneida County town where nearly 50 residences are under public health advisories for contamination from so-called “forever chemicals” filed a lawsuit earlier this month against the paper mill they say is responsible for the pollution.

Four residents of the Town of Stella filed a suit against the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Rhinelander plant last week, alleging the mill used PFAS-contaminated sludge as fertilizer and spread it on potato fields surrounding the community, which has resulted in extremely high levels of the chemicals being found in local wells.

The suit states the plant and its previous owners spread the sludge in Stella and around Oneida County despite knowing it was contaminated with PFAS and harmful to residents.

PFAS are a family of man-made chemical compounds that have been found to cause cancer and other harmful health defects. The chemicals have been used for years in certain types of firefighting foams, paper products such as fast food wrappers and household goods such as nonstick pans. They’re known as “forever chemicals” because they do not break down in the body or the environment.

Earlier this week, Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials said that an expansion of testing found that nearly 50 homes in the area have unsafe levels of PFAS in their well water. Some parts of the community have found levels of the compounds at the extremely high level of 36,000 parts per trillion. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says that exposure to the chemicals is harmful at four parts per trillion.

“My clients don’t have another option for drinking water. There’s not a public water source nearby they can connect to,” the residents’ attorney Brett Land, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Ultimately our clients are at a point where there’s no one else to help them and they’ve got to help themselves.”

The lawsuit was filed even though DNR officials have still not yet completed their investigation into who is responsible for the pollution. The suit also named 3M as a manufacturer of the chemicals and other “John Doe” companies that could be discovered later.

Communities across Wisconsin have been affected by PFAS contaminated water supplies and residents have often turned to the courts for assistance holding polluters responsible. In 2021, Tyco Fire Products reached a settlement with hundreds of Peshtigo residents after the testing of firefighting foam caused a large amount of contamination in the community. A number of other Wisconsin communities have joined a class action lawsuit against 3M, which is currently in settlement discussions in a South Carolina federal court.

