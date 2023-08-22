(STEVENS POINT, WI)-The Central Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra Program is pleased to announce that it has hired a new Philharmonia Conductor into the Program. Mr. Austin Bolden is the new Philharmonia Conductor as of August 1, 2023.

Bolden has been teaching at Fond du Lac High School since 2019, where he leads three Orchestras, Jazz II, and teaches a Music Technology class. He has also been the bass and rhythm section coach for Rock Infused Orchestra since 2017 and this year became the Double Bass Coach for the Wisconsin State Honors Orchestra. He frequently performs in various musical groups around the Fox Valley area including Meade Street Collective (which receivedtwo WAMI nominations); Jazz for 90’s Kids, and Ant’s Marching. These groups have also performed at Summerfest and the Wisconsin State Fair.

Mr. Bolden was a member of the Kids from Wisconsin from 2012-2013 playing both bass and guitar with the troupe. He studied in Boston at Berklee College of Music for two and a half years before finishing up his degrees at UW-Stevens Point for Instrumental Music Education and Jazz Studies. He was also principal double bass of the UWSP Orchestra and has played with the Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra. He has studied under Lincoln Goines, John Patitucci, Whit Browne, Oscar Stagnaro, Anthony Vitti, Danny Morris, Mathew Buchman, and David Story.

Mr. Bolden states “I’m very excited to be joining the CWSOP team as conductor and can’t wait to work with all the wonderful students!”

The CWSO is very eager to expand its music education opportunities through its Youth Symphony Orchestra Program throughout central Wisconsin this fall. Registration is open for the Philharmonia and the Youth Symphony Orchestra at CWSO.ORG. All students in grades 6-12 are welcome to join the Program from any district area in central Wisconsin.

