WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Ayla Trollop shot a 91 to take third and help the Wausau East/West girls golf team to a second-place finish at the Wisconsin Rapids Girls Golf Invitational on Monday at Bullseye Country Club.

Ava Frederiksen of Stevens Point was meet medalist with an 88, one shot better than Marshfield’s McKenzie Holm. Trollop held on for third, with teammate Avakatarina Bizjak taking eighth with a 104.

Marshfield won the team title with a 387, 25 shots ahead of Wausau East/West.

Ella Lambrecht had a 108, Natalie Doering shot a 109, Ella Wendling had a 110 and Anika Creisher had a 112 to round out Wausau East/West’s scoring.

D.C. Everest finished fourth among the five teams at the tournament with a score of 435.

Ella Szekeress led D.C. Everest with a 96, taking fifth place overall. Kyrstan Geer had a 112, Angela Steinke shot a 113, Harper Brandenburg had a 114, Sophia Wagman had a 117, and Emma Danke had a 144 as well for the Evergreens.

East/West will host the first Wisconsin Valley Conference meet of the season on Wednesday at Trapp River Golf Course.

Wisconsin Rapids Girls Golf Invitational

Aug. 21, at Bullseye Country Club, Wisconsin Rapids

Team scores: 1. Marshfield 387; 2. Wausau East/West 412; 3. Wisconsin Rapids 420; 4. D.C. Everest 435; 5. Stevens Point 465.

Individual scores: 1. Ava Frederiksen (SP) 88; 2. McKenzie Holm (MAR) 89; 3. Ayla Trollop (WAU) 91; 4. Lili Anaya (MAR) 94; 5. Ella Szekeress (DC) 96; 6. Brielle Lenz (MAR) 98; 7. Natalie Henslin (WR) 103; 8. Avakatarina Bizjak (WAU) 104; 9. Kate Ninneman (WR) 105; 10. Gabby Neilitz (WR), Lexxi Oertel (MAR) and Brooke Strangfeld (WR) 106; 13. Ella Lambrecht (WAU) 108; 14. Natalie Doering (WAU) 109; 15. Ava Fetterer (WR) and Ella Wendling (WAU) 110; 17. Kyrstan Geer (DC) and Anika Creisher (WAU) 112; 19. Angela Steinke (DC) 113; 20. Shylah Brogan (MAR) and Harper Brandenburg (DC) 114; 22. Sophia Wagman (DC) 117; 23. Alexa Cour (WR) 118; 24. Faith StremkowskI (SP) 121; 25. Skylar Millan (SP) 127; 26. Karlie Kostuchowski (SP) 129; 27. Alexis Wagner (SP) 142; 28. Emma Danke (DC) 144; 29. Madalyn Cisewski (SP) 146.

