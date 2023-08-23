Wausau Pilot & Review

Prosecutors say cell phone records show the 18-year-old driver in a May 2023 crash that killed a child was texting at the time of impact, according to a criminal complaint filed this week in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Kevin Green, of Reedsburg, faces charges of homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle in connection with the May 12 crash on Hwy. 22/33.

As alleged in the complaint, the defendant was driving a Ford F-150 truck behind a school bus when he failed to notice it had stopped in front of him to pick up children. According to the complaint, he was traveling at about 63 miles per hour when he swerved toward the ditch, striking the rear right side of the school bus before hitting the child, who was standing in her driveway. The speed limit in the area of the crash is 55 mph.

The child died as a result of her injuries.

The complaint alleges that Green was texting while driving at and before the time of the crash with multiple messages exchanged from 7:06 to 7:20 a.m. The crash happened at about 7:20 a.m., police said.

Green made an initial appearance Wednesday and was released on a signature bond. A hearing is set for Nov. 9.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Department led the investigation. The Criminal Litigation Unit of the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Legal Services is handling the prosecution, with assistance from DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

