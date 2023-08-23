Damakant Jayshi

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday rejected once again the nomination of a commissioner for reappointment to the Rib Mountain Metropolitan Sewerage District.

The commissioner, Craig Mortensen, was recommended unanimously twice by the sewerage district board. The second time was earlier this month, after the county board voted it down due to Supervisor Joel Straub’s objection.

Straub cited the commissioner’s “character” and alleged failure to serve the interests of Kronenwetter residents. He also accused the commissioner of not doing enough to ensure clean drinking water for the Kronenwetter community. Both Straub and Mortensen are residents of Kronenwetter.

The sewerage body is a single purpose municipal corporation whose sole duty it is to be a regional wastewater treatment facility. Built in 1985, the facility treats wastewater from Weston, Rothschild, Kronenwetter, Mosinee and the Rib Mountain Sanitary District and is governed by a five-member commission.

Last week, the board took the unusual step of voting on a motion to reconsider after the RMMSD board unanimously proposed Mortensen’s name again. The RMMSD Director, Eric Donaldson, addressed the board on Thursday, speaking highly of Mortensen and submitted letters of support from the communities served by the sewerage facility.

Despite Straub’s objections, the measure passed after several supervisors who had voted against his nomination changed their vote to reconsider the appointment. The commissioner had received letters of support from each of the communities served by the RMMSD. Mortensen had been approved by the county board twice before.

However, on Tuesday, some of the supervisors who had voted to reconsider Mortensen as commissioner changed their vote again.

During the debate, Straub even offered himself to be the commissioner in place of Mortensen on at least two occasions.

“If Mr. Donaldson wants a replacement, I’ll be more than happy to sit on the commission,” Straub said. “If you want me to consider for the commission, I’d be more than happy to be interviewed.”

Straub also said he would go on until he had the issue “nailed down” and said he he is very passionate about the matter, while repeating his offer to sit on the commission himself. He accused Mortensen of “doing nothing for years,’ including during his stint on the Kronenwetter utility.

Straub was on the Board of Trustees of the Village of Kronenwetter during the 2021-23 term. He lost the election to the village president in April this year.

Supervisor Jacob Langenhahn said that presidents of the local municipalities involved had all written favorably about Mortensen and batted for him, not once but twice, and asked his colleagues to endorse their wishes.

The motion to reconsider was on Tuesday’s agenda after the board passed a motion at its educational meeting last Thursday. That vote happened after Bruce Lamont, a supervisor on the prevailing side – that is, the side that had rejected the reappointment in July – requested the county chair reconsider the nomination.

Like this: Like Loading...