EAU CLAIRE – The D.C. Everest boys soccer team dropped its 2023 season opener, losing 4-1 at Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday.

D.C. Everest’s only goal came from Hezekiah Mletzko in the 46th minute to cut Memorial’s lead to 3-1, however the Evergreens would be shut out the rest of the way.

D.C. Everest outshot Eau Claire Memorial 13-11 overall and 8-7 on goal.

The Evergreens will play Green Bay Preble at Appleton North on Friday, and Appleton North at Green Bay East on Saturday.

Old Abes 4, Evergreens 1

D.C. Everest 0 1 – 1

Eau Claire Memorial 2 2 – 4

First half: 1. ECM, Sam McBride (Charlie Funk), 12’; 2. ECM, Wesley Paul, 39’.

Second half: 3. ECM, McBride, 44’; 4. DC, Hezekiah Mletzko, 46’; 5. ECM, Dylan O’Connor 76’.

Total shots: D.C. Everest 13; Eau Claire Memorial 11.

Shots on goal: DC 8; ECM 7.

Saves: DC, Aissen Witter 3; ECM, William Nordstrom 7.

Records: D.C. Everest 0-1; Eau Claire Memorial 1-0.

