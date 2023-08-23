Wausau Pilot & Review
EAU CLAIRE – The D.C. Everest boys soccer team dropped its 2023 season opener, losing 4-1 at Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday.
D.C. Everest’s only goal came from Hezekiah Mletzko in the 46th minute to cut Memorial’s lead to 3-1, however the Evergreens would be shut out the rest of the way.
D.C. Everest outshot Eau Claire Memorial 13-11 overall and 8-7 on goal.
The Evergreens will play Green Bay Preble at Appleton North on Friday, and Appleton North at Green Bay East on Saturday.
Old Abes 4, Evergreens 1
D.C. Everest 0 1 – 1
Eau Claire Memorial 2 2 – 4
First half: 1. ECM, Sam McBride (Charlie Funk), 12’; 2. ECM, Wesley Paul, 39’.
Second half: 3. ECM, McBride, 44’; 4. DC, Hezekiah Mletzko, 46’; 5. ECM, Dylan O’Connor 76’.
Total shots: D.C. Everest 13; Eau Claire Memorial 11.
Shots on goal: DC 8; ECM 7.
Saves: DC, Aissen Witter 3; ECM, William Nordstrom 7.
Records: D.C. Everest 0-1; Eau Claire Memorial 1-0.