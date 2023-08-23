Wausau, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is investigating reported illnesses suggesting the presence of blue-green algae in the West Unit Beach of the Big Eau Pleine Reservoir in Marathon County. As a result, signs have been posted at the beach recommending people and pets avoid entering into water that has signs of blue-green algae.

“Swimming in or swallowing water with high levels of blue-green algae presents health risks to individuals,” says Laura Scudiere, Marathon County Health Officer. “Awareness and common sense are key. People and their pets should avoid swimming where water looks like pea soup or smells foul.” All recreation swimmers and boaters are warned to avoid direct contact with blue-green algae blooms, which can produce toxins that can make people and animals sick after they swallow, breathe in, or have contact with the water.

Algae blooms take on many different appearances and colors. They can look like pea soup or spilled paint on the surface of the water. Although usually blue-green, the algae blooms can range from blue to red in color. There is currently no treatment for blue-green algae blooms, so it is best to stay out of the water until the bloom dissipates on its own. Although many adults will avoid swimming in such conditions, children and pets are less conscious of where they chose to swim. It is important to protect children and pets from the threat of blue-green algae by making sure they avoid contaminated waters.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, skin exposure or swallowing contaminated water can cause skin rash, muscle cramps, nausea, and vomiting. People and animals that ingest water containing algal toxins can show symptoms of lethargy, seizures, diarrhea, and vomiting. These symptoms can show up minutes to hours after exposure. Pets, especially dogs, can experience symptoms such as fatigue, difficulty breathing, vomiting, convulsions, and even death following exposure to blue-green algae. Health officials recommend if you or your pets have been exposed to blue-green algae and are experiencing any of these symptoms to seek medical or veterinary attention.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources offers tips to protect you and your family:

Do not swim in water that looks like “pea soup”, green or blue paint, or that has a scum layer or puffy blobs floating on the surface

Do not boat, water ski, etc. over such water (people can be exposed through inhalation of aerosolized water droplets)

Do not let children play with scum layers, even from shore

Do not let pets or livestock swim in, or drink, waters experiencing blue-green algae blooms

Do not treat surface waters that are experiencing blue-green algae blooms with any herbicide or algaecide– toxins are released into the water when blue-green algae cells die

In general, avoid swimming in areas where you cannot see your feet in knee-deep water

Always take a shower after coming into contact with any surface water (whether or not a blue-green algae bloom appears to be present; surface waters may contain other species of potentially harmful bacteria and viruses)

If you think you, a family member, or pet developed an illness after exposure to blue-green algae, please report the illness to the Wisconsin Division of Public Health by filling out an online survey at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/algae/contacts.htm or calling (608) 266-1120. For more information or questions on Blue-Green Algae, go to https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/algae/index.htm or call the Marathon County Health Department at 715-261-1900.

