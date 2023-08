Plant lovers can swap the old for the new during a free plant swap event from Sept. 4-9 at Marathon County Public Library’s Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

From Sept. 1-30, MCPL will hold a Library Card Signup Drive at all nine MCPL locations. New cardholders can enter a prize drawing when they pick up their card in-person during September. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

