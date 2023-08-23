Sept. 1

Back to School (Bus) Photo Frame (MCPL Wausau)

Children and their caregivers are invited to make a back-to-school craft. The library will provide the supplies and instructions to create a picture frame in the shape of a school bus. Join in on Sept. 1 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at MCPL Wausau, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. No registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Sept. 7

LEGO Party (MCPL Wausau)

Get creative with your family this summer by building LEGOs at the library. Join us on Sept. 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. All blocks provided. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Read to a Therapy Dog (MCPL Rothschild)

Youth and their families are invited to the Rothschild branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, on Sept. 7 to read to sweet, well-behaved therapy dogs. Drop in any time from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free. No registration required. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Sept. 9

LEGO Block Party (MCPL Rothschild)

Get creative with your family by building LEGO creations at the library. Join us from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Rothschild branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free. All blocks provided. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Sept. 12

Tornadoes, Weather & You with Brad Miller (MCPL Mosinee)

Elementary-age youth and their families are invited to the Mosinee branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, on Sept. 12 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. to participate in weather-related activities and experiments with News Channel 9 Meteorologist Brad Miller. Free. No registration required. Call 715-693-2144 for more info.

Pokémon Club (MCPL Wausau)

Do your upper-elementary or middle school-aged kids love Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on Sept. 12 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The library offers different Pokémon activities each month, and an opportunity to play the card game with other kids, too. Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Fall Wreath with 4-H! (MCPL Wausau)

Youth (kindergarten and up) are invited to join the library and Marathon County 4-H to make a fall wreath. Attend at MCPL’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, on Sept. 12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Free. All supplies provided. Registration is required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info or register online at https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=11994.

Sept. 14

Crafts & Dragons (MCPL Wausau)

Teen Dungeons & Dragons fans are invited to the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, on Sept. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to make dice trays. Free. Registration required. Register online at https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=12132. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Tornadoes, Weather & You with Brad Miller (MCPL Wausau)

Elementary-age youth and their families are invited to the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, on Sept. 14 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. to participate in weather-related activities and experiments with News Channel 9 Meteorologist Brad Miller. Free, no registration required. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Sept. 18

Pokémon Club (MCPL Edgar)

Do your upper-elementary or middle school-aged kids love Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on Sept. 18 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third St., Edgar. The library offers different Pokémon activities each month, and an opportunity to play the card game with other kids, too. Free. Call 715-352-3155 for more info.

Sept. 19

DIY Library Card Holder (MCPL Mosinee)

Celebrate library card signup month with the Marathon County Public Library. Kids and teens can join us at MCPL’s Mosinee branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee, on Sept. 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. to create their own library card holder. Open to tweens and teens, or young patrons with caretaker supervision. Free. No registration required. Call 715-693-2144 for more information.

Sept. 20

Pokemon Club (MCPL Rothschild)

Do your upper-elementary or middle school-aged kids love Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on Sept. 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Rothschild branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. The library offers different Pokémon activities each month, and an opportunity to play the card game with other kids, too. Free. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Sept. 21

LEGO Party (MCPL Wausau)

Get creative with your family this summer by building LEGOs at the library. Join us on Sept. 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free. All blocks provided. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Sept. 27

Tornadoes, Weather & You with Brad Miller (MCPL Marathon City)

Elementary-age youth and their families are invited to the Marathon City branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City, on Sept. 27 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to participate in weather-related activities and experiments with News Channel 9 Meteorologist Brad Miller. Free. No registration required. Call 715-443-2775 for more info.

