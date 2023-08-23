Wausau Pilot & Review
With dangerously high heat in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, the United Way of Marathon County has a list of several options for residents who need a space to cool off.
Lisa Satayut, communications director for the organization, issued this list on Wednesday:
- Catholic Charities, 360 Grand Ave., will have daytime hours on Wednesday and Thursday. Regular shelter hours are also in play, with overflow beds open for a total of 40.
- McLit, 515 N. Third St., will be open for unhoused residents to escape the heat. They are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Marathon County Public Library is open for all except banned individuals, during regular hours.
- Bridge St. Mission, 115 W. Bridge St., is open until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- The Salvation Army, 103 S. Second St., will be open daytime hours until shelter hours begin.
A heat advisory is in effect for the Wausau area with heat indexes expected to reach 105 or greater, according to the National Weather Service.