With dangerously high heat in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, the United Way of Marathon County has a list of several options for residents who need a space to cool off.

Lisa Satayut, communications director for the organization, issued this list on Wednesday:

Catholic Charities, 360 Grand Ave., will have daytime hours on Wednesday and Thursday. Regular shelter hours are also in play, with overflow beds open for a total of 40.

McLit, 515 N. Third St., will be open for unhoused residents to escape the heat. They are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Marathon County Public Library is open for all except banned individuals, during regular hours.

Bridge St. Mission, 115 W. Bridge St., is open until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Salvation Army, 103 S. Second St., will be open daytime hours until shelter hours begin.

A heat advisory is in effect for the Wausau area with heat indexes expected to reach 105 or greater, according to the National Weather Service.

