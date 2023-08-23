Wausau Pilot & Review

Two Wisconsin Senators on Wednesday will unveil proposed legislation that would protect meritless lawsuits against journalists and media outlets, similar to rules already in place in dozens of states.

Anti-strategic lawsuits against public participation (Anti-SLAPP) laws are designed to deter and quickly dismiss meritless lawsuits that are intended to silence, intimidate, or punish individuals or groups for engaging in constitutionally protected public speech. These laws provide a mechanism for defendants to swiftly challenge and dismiss lawsuits that lack substantive legal merit and are primarily aimed at stifling free expression and civic participation by burdening defendants with extraordinary financial costs.

“Recent events in Wisconsin have made it clear that threats against journalists and media outlets for investigative reporting or critical coverage are very real,” Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison) wrote in a letter to fellow legislators this week. “Legal intimidation dissuades these journalists from taking on powerful interests, holding public figures accountable for their actions, and pursuing truth to its fullest extent. Anti-SLAPP laws help maintain a well-informed citizenry by protecting the media’s ability to report on matters of public concern without undue legal pressure Speech will never be truly free in Wisconsin as long as powerful people can shield themselves from criticism by wielding groundless legal threats against those that bring damning information to light.”

Wausau Pilot & Review is fighting a previously dismissed lawsuit, now under appeal, that has made headlines nationwide after an Aug. 18 New York Times report. The nonprofit, independent newspaper has racked up nearly $200,000 in legal bills in the defamation challenge brought by now-Sen. Cory Tomczyk, promoting concerns that the local outlet could close. The State Senate Democratic Committee is calling on Sen. Tomczyk to resign.

More than 30 other states have enacted anti-SLAPP legislation to prevent lawsuits from imposing significant litigation costs and chilling protected speech.

In his decision dismissing the case against Wausau Pilot, Marathon County Circuit Judge Scott Corbett pointed to freedom of speech and freedom of the press as “to of our most jealously guarded and basic constitutional rights.” These protections are “vital to the health of our democracy, a recognition that ‘public discussion of public issues should be a fundamental principle of American government,'” he wrote.

“Freedom to speak and write about public questions is as important to the life of our government as is the heart to the human body,” Corbett wrote, quoting language in a federal court ruling. “If that heart be weakened the result is debilitation; if it be stilled, the result is death.”

Senate Democratic Leader Agard and Representative Jimmy Anderson (D-Fitchburg) will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. in the Senate Parlor to introduce the legislation. WisEye will provide coverage of this event and can be livestreamed at this link.

A GoFundMe effort has so far raised more than $102,000 for Wausau Pilot & Review’s legal defense fund, more than two-thirds of the newspaper’s $150,000 goal.

