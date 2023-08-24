This week’s featured cocktail is a delightful twist on the classic Moscow Mule, adding the sweetness of peach for a refreshing summer sipper. This cocktail is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Georgia Peach Mule

1 oz. Peach Liqueur

1 oz. Vodka

1/2 oz. Rose’s Lime

Ginger Beer

Fresh peach and lime, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the liqueur, vodka and lime, pour into a copper mule mug filled with ice, top with ginger beer and add a garnish of peaches and lime slices before serving.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.