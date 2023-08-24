For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Cyclones junior hockey team have announced that Marathon Park will play host to its first-ever United States Hockey League game on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:10 p.m. The preseason contest will feature the Madison Capitols and Green Bay Gamblers.

Tickets are on sale now at wausaucyclones.com/ushl. Thirty percent of all ticket sales will be donated to local youth hockey organizations.

The United States Hockey League (USHL) is the top junior ice hockey league sanctioned by USA Hockey. The league consists of 16 teams located in the Midwest and Great Plains, for players ages 16-21. The USHL is strictly amateur, allowing former players to compete in NCAA college hockey. During the 2023 NHL Draft a total of 51 USHL players were selected, including six selections in the first round.

“This is an excellent opportunity for all of the passionate hockey fans in North Central Wisconsin to see some of the best junior hockey players in the United States. Our organization is appreciative of the Madison Capitols and Green Bay Gamblers for coming together for this game to benefit local youth hockey organizations,” stated Cyclones Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe.

The Wausau Cyclones home opener is Saturday, Oct. 14. Secure a free ticket to Opening Night 2023 with a Founder Club or Flex 4 ticket plan. Stay connected during the off-season by following the Cyclones @wausaucyclones on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and online at wausaucyclones.com. Subscribe to the Cyclones podcast “Inside Cyclones Hockey,” available on your favorite podcast network.

The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues, serves as one of the top training grounds in the country by providing the best coaching, exposure and developmental vehicles available for student-athletes in its classification. The primary mission of the NA3HL is to provide a structured developmental environment for student-athletes who have aspirations of playing in the NAHL or United States Hockey League and eventually the NCAA or American College Hockey Association. For more information, visit wausaucyclones.com.

