WAUSAU, Wis. — The Wausau Cyclones announced today that Marathon Park will be the venue for the inaugural United States Hockey League (USHL) game on Saturday, September 16, at 7:10 p.m. The preseason face-off will see the Madison Capitols go head-to-head with the Green Bay Gamblers.

Tickets for this historic game will be available starting Thursday, August 24, at 10 a.m. on wausaucyclones.com/ushl. In a move to support the community, 30% of the ticket proceeds will be donated to local youth hockey organizations.

The USHL, sanctioned by USA Hockey, stands as the premier junior ice hockey league in the country. Comprising 16 teams from the Midwest and Great Plains, the league caters to players aged 16 to 21. As an amateur league, it allows its alumni to compete in NCAA college hockey. The 2023 NHL Draft saw 51 USHL players get drafted, with six making it to the first round.

Zach Serwe, Director of Business Operations for the Cyclones, expressed his enthusiasm: “This game is a golden chance for North Central Wisconsin’s ardent hockey fans to witness some of the finest junior hockey talents in the U.S. We’re grateful to the Madison Capitols and Green Bay Gamblers for collaborating on this event that will benefit local youth hockey.”

The Cyclones are gearing up for their Home Opener on Saturday, October 14. Fans can grab a free ticket for the 2023 Opening Night with a Founder Club or Flex 4 ticket plan. To stay updated during the off-season, follow the Cyclones on their social media platforms: @wausaucyclones on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Additionally, fans can tune into the “Inside Cyclones Hockey” podcast available on popular podcast networks.

As members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), the Cyclones are part of one of the top training grounds in the U.S. This Tier III Junior league, sanctioned by USA Hockey, aims to provide a robust developmental environment for student-athletes aspiring to play in higher leagues like the NAHL, USHL, NCAA, or the American College Hockey Association. For more details, visit wausaucyclones.com.

