WAUSAU – Talia Schlindwein of Wausau East/West shot a sizzling 35 to win medalist honors by six shots as the Wausau East/West girls golf team finished second at the first leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament on Wednesday at Trapp River Golf Course.

Marshfield won the meet with a score of 174, with East/West four shots behind. D.C. Everest ended up fourth with a 209.

Schlindwein took first in the individual standings by six shots over Shylah Brogan of Marshfield and Ava Frederiksen of Stevens Point. East/West’s Ayla Trollop was fourth with a 42.

Ella Szekeress of D.C. Everest finished in a three-way tie for fifth with a 44 and Harper Brandenburg had a 52 to lead the Evegreens.

D.C. Everest hosts the second leg of the tournament on Monday at Crane Meadows Golf Course in Wausau.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament

Meet No. 1, Aug. 23, at Trapp River Golf Course, Wausau

Team scores: 1. Marshfield 174; 2. Wausau East/West 178; 3. Wisconsin Rapids 195; 4. D.C. Everest 209; 5. Stevens Point 231.

Individual scores: 1. Talia Schlindwein (WAU) 35; 2. Shylah Brogan (MAR) and Ava Frederiksen (SP) 41; 4. Ayla Trollop (WAU) 42; 5. Brielle Lenz (MAR), Ella Szekeress (DC) and McKenzie Holm (MAR) 44; 8. Lexxi Oertel (MAR) 45; 9. Ava Fetterer (WR) 46; 10. Ella Lambrecht (WAU) 47; 11. Alexa Cour (WR) and Gabby Neilitz (WR) 49; 13. Lili Anaya (MAR) 50; 14. Brooke Stangfeld (WR) 51; 15. Harper Brandenburg (DC) 52; 16. Ella Wendling (WAU) 53; 17. Sophia Wagman (DC) 54; 18. Skylar Millan (SP), Natalie Henslin (WR) and Natalie Doering (WAU) 56; 21. Angela Steinke (DC) 59; 22. Faith Stremkowski (SP) 61; 23. Alexis Wagner (SP) 73; 24. Karlie Kostuchowski (SP) 74; 26. Krystan Geer (DC) 77.

