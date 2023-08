Wausau Pilot & Review

RHINELANDER – The Wausau East boys soccer team earned its first victory of the season with a 2-0 nonconference shutout of Rhinelander on Thursday at Rhinelander High School.

George Vang scored off an assist from Kaedyn Kelly, and Gio Gomez added a penalty kick for the Lumberjacks, who are now 1-1.

Michael Murphy was in goal for the shutout for Wausau East.

Wausau East hosts Shawano for a nonconference game at Eastbay Soccer Complex on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

