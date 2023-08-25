Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides interstate and state highway construction updates for the following counties in north central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Construction schedules may fluctuate pending weather conditions and crew availability.

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 21

Location: Coloma to Wautoma

Schedule: March 27, 2023 to October 2023

Project description: Construction will consist of replacing the asphalt, improving safety at the intersection of County B by lowering the roadway and cutting into a nearby hill, shoulder widening, guardrail replacement, curb and gutter replacement, and culvert replacement and installation.

Anticipated work scheduled: Work scheduled includes:

Crews will continue paving the second layer of asphalt pavement on WIS 21 from WIS 22 to County II

Crews will continue paving the first layer of asphalt pavement on intersections along WIS 21 from WIS 22 to County B

Crews will continue placing and shaping gravel for the shoulders following the paving operations

Traffic impacts: WIS 21 is currently detoured. Please see the website below under traffic impacts for more detail.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis21-waushara/

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 29

Location: Eastbound County E to County H, Edgar

Schedule: April 10, 2023 to Oct. 31, 2023

Project description: Crews will continue removing pavement, grading and placing erosion fabric. Crews will also place shoulder material for WIS 29 eastbound from WIS 97 on ramp working east.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will:

Finish placing erosion fabric and crushed material for WIS 29 eastbound from County E south to WIS 97

Start trimming base for concrete pavement

Start of mainline concrete paving scheduled for Monday Aug. 28

Traffic impacts:

WIS 29 eastbound left lane closures Randell Creek to Pheasant Falls Road May 31 to Nov 10

WIS 29 westbound left lane closure Pheasant Falls Road to Randall Creek May 15 to Nov 10

WIS 97 exit Ramp from WIS 29 eastbound closure from Aug. 16 for approximately 30 calendar days – signed detour route is WIS 29 eastbound to County H to WIS 29 westbound to WIS 97.

WIS 97 entrance Ramp to WIS 29 closure from Aug. 16 for approximately 30 calendar days – signed detour route is WIS 97 to WIS 29 westbound to Spruce Street/Maple Road to WIS 29 eastbound.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29-e-marathon/

Highway: WIS 29

Location: Between County Y and County D

Schedule: July 24 to Sept. 29, 2023

Project description: Crews will resurface the highway, install new guardrails and repair drainage structures along westbound WIS 29. The project will also improve safety at the intersections of Bass Lake Road by constructing cul-de-sacs and removing the WIS 29 median crossing and at Hilly Acres Road and Falstad Road by adding turn lanes.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews plan to complete the westbound left lane pavement marking pave the new right turn lane at Hilly Acres Road intersection, construction of cul de sac at Bass Lake Road north and south and grading work between Cnossen Lane and Falstad Road.

Traffic impacts: WIS 29 eastbound and westbound left lanes are closed for about 3 miles just east of the village of Hatley between Birch Lane and County D. The speed limit through this section of WIS 29 is reduced to 55 mph. Beginning Aug. 25, crews are planning to switch westbound traffic onto the left lanes and then proceed with work on or near the right lane. Access to and from WIS 29 at Bass Lake Road is planned for permanent closure on Aug. 29.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis29-w-marathon/

Oneida County

Highway: WIS 17

Location: US 8 to Stevens Street, Rhinelander

Schedule: April 17 to October 2023

Project description: Crews will replace the curb and gutter and asphalt pavement for the highway. The sidewalk along the west side of WIS 17 will be widened from 5-feet to 10-feet and curb ramps will be replaced. The island at the southwest corner of the Timber Drive intersection will be removed and replaced with a right turn lane.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will be working on completing County P intersection. Crews will be placing curb and gutter, and asphalt. Crews may start working on Northshore Drive.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect reduced lane capacity down to one lane in each direction with both lanes in the two northbound lanes open and the two southbound lanes will be under construction.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis17-oneida

Highway: US 8 and US 45 Intersection

Location: Monico

Schedule: June 12 to Oct. 6, 2023

Project description: Crews will repave the intersection, configure the intersection to current standards to improve safety, replace the guard rails, replace the lighting at the intersection and replace the curb and gutter. Crews will also replace culvert pipes and headwalls at Monico Creek.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will complete placement of concrete for the structure over Monico Creek along US 45, complete removal of existing pavement while backfilling with base aggregate along US 8, removal of guardrail along US 8, backfilling around the structure at Monico Creek and the removal of sheeting.

Traffic impacts for the next 10 days: Lane shifts and shoulder closures along US 8. US 45 is reduced to 12’ lanes. Flagging operations may occur along US 8 and US 45 to accommodate work operations.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/us8-monico/

Highway: US 8, North Rifle Road and WIS 47

Location: Rhinelander

Schedule: Aug. 7 to Oct. 30, 2023

Project description: Crews will replace the asphalt, replace culverts, make spot repairs to inlets, outlets, curb and gutter, replace a railroad crossing and place new pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will work on asphalt paving and placing topsoil.

Traffic impacts for the next 10 days: Traffic is currently directed to the eastbound lanes of US 8 to reconstruct the west bound lanes.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-us8rifleroad/

Lincoln County

Highway: WIS 107

Location: Various culverts and bridges between Merrill and Tomahawk

Schedule: July 31 – November 2023

Project description: Crews will install traffic control, begin culvert replacement north of Eggert Drive and install seed, fertilizer and erosion mat.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will:

Pave culvert locations

Install new guardrail at the culvert over Joe Snow Creek

Install pavement markings at the culvert locations

Set up the road closure at the culvert over Skanawan Creek

Remove guardrail at the culvert over Skanawan Creek

Traffic impacts: WIS 107 will be closed to through traffic and a signed detour will be provided to rehabilitate the culvert over Joe Snow Creek approximately 4.2 miles north of WIS 64. WIS 107 through traffic will be routed around project area via WIS 64, US 51 and County J. This detour will remain in place until Sept. 1.

Starting Sept. 1, WIS 107 will be closed to through traffic and a signed detour will be provided to replace the culvert over Skanawan Creek approximately 0.3 miles south of County S. WIS 107 through traffic will be routed around the project area via County J, US 51, and County S. This detour will remain in place until Nov. 1.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-wis107lincoln/

Forest County

Highway: WIS 55

Location: WIS 70 to Michigan state border

Schedule: July 17 to Sept. 1, 2023

Project description: Crews will be resurfacing WIS 55 from WIS 70 to the Michigan border. Work will include pavement resurfacing, replacement of the bridge approach slab at the Brule River bridge, shoulder paving, culvert replacements and guardrail replacements.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will work on paving asphalt.

Traffic impacts: Motorists can expect flagging operations during work hours.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-wis55forest/

Iron County

Highway: WIS 122

Location: West Mill Street to the Michigan State line

Schedule: July 31, 2023 to October 2023

Project description: Crews will replace culverts, pulverize the old roadway and overlay with new asphalt.

Anticipated work scheduled: No work is planned this week. Work will resume Sept. 5.

Traffic impacts: From the US 2 to the northern intersection with County B, WIS 122 will be closed to traffic utilizing a detour. North of County B crews will be utilizing flaggers for culvert replacements.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-wis122iron/

Highway: WIS 77

Location: Ashland County Line to Upson Lake Road

Schedule: Aug.17, 2023 to November 2023

Project description: Crews will resurface of WIS 77 with new asphalt, replace and repair culverts, place new shoulders and place new pavement markings.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will remove and replace culverts, and complete asphalt patching of completed culverts.

Traffic impacts: WIS 77 will remain open to traffic. Motorists can expect to encounter flagging operations, temporary traffic signals and daytime temporary lane shifts. Work will from noon on Friday Sept. 1 until 6 am Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-wis77iron/

Florence County

Highway: WIS 70

Location: WIS 139 South to Forest Road 2154

Schedule: August to September 2023

Project description: Crews will replace the asphalt and any deteriorating culvert pipes.

Anticipated work scheduled: Crews will:

Install pavement marking along project

Install landmark reference monument survey work and culvert marker

Install erosion control and restorations as project progresses

Traffic impacts: Daily single lane closures during the day with two-way traffic open nightly.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/nc-wis70florence/

