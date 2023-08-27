By Shereen Siewert

City leaders will meet Monday in closed session to discuss changes to a proposed multi-million dollar housing development at the site of the former Wausau Center mall.

Residents who wish to comment publicly prior to a closed session on the matter should email kaitlyn.bernarde@ci.wausau.wi.us with “Common Council public comment” in the subject line, prior to the start of the meeting.

The Foundry on 3rd will create 154 market-rate apartments and commercial space at the site of the former Wausau Center mall. Madison-based developer T. Wall Enterprises is the registered agent for the project, which at the time of approval relied on $10.8 million in public assistance including $6 million in principal. In June, city officials received an email from Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc. stating that the project, originally set for groundbreaking this year, was delayed due in part to “increased cost of construction materials” and “escalating interest rates.”

Under a new proposed timeline, construction would be completed by November 2025, later than initially proposed.

Earlier this month, the City Council tabled a vote to extend the timeline and amend the agreement after some alders sought additional information from outside counsel.

The project has seen several delays, though the development team insists they are on track to begin the highly anticipated project. Some alders slammed a decision by Wausau Opportunity Zone’s Chuck Ghidorzi to prohibit crews hired by the city to remove contaminated soil at the site, action that is mandated by the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources. Wausau is responsible for cleaning up demonstrated environmental contamination at the site prior to groundbreaking – with taxpayers footing the bill.

During the earlier meeting that resulted in a vote delay, City Council President and Alder from Dist. 6 Becky McElhaney said she would have voted no had the item not been tabled. McElhaney said on Aug. 8 she heard “vociferous things against this project” and she didn’t have answers to the questions that her constituents had been asking her.

Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian also supported getting more information but noted that an extension shouldn’t be necessary if the project is moving as smoothly as the developers claim it to be.

Dist. 7 Alder Lisa Rasmussen previously said the city should act in good faith and move forward on an agreement that has many moving parts.

“It’s not the aggressive, fast timeline that we want, but they’re spending money toward a project that we as a committee and a council agreed to,” Rasmussen said. “We approved the conceptual plan and we negotiated in good faith. I think it’s wrong for us now at this late hour not to approve the extension.”

A special meeting was expected soon after, but is now set for 6 p.m. Monday. WOZ and T. Wall representatives will give a presentation on the request and project process prior to the closed session. Action could follow, according to the agenda.

See the full packet with the proposed amendment below.

