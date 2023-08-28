Wausau Pilot & Review

HARTLAND – The D.C. Everest girls cross country team competed at the Hartland Arrowhead Night Race on Saturday, taking 16th place.

Senior Sara Mlodik won the meet for the Evergreens, finishing in 17.49.4 seconds, seven seconds ahead of Olivia Chellevold of Middleton.

Danika Spets finished 90th in 22:24.7, Lauren Bouffleur was 95th in 22:37.6, Ashlyn Loomans took 149th in 24:20.3, and Jenna Koch was 183rd in 25:08.7 to round out D.C. Everest’s top five runners.

“We got to see the best of the best in the state, which will help with team goals and continued program development,” D.C. Everest coach Allisha Blanchette said. “Sara Mlodik was challenged for the win, but was able to clinch it by 7 seconds and we had three newcomers in our top seven.”

D.C. Everest will compete at the Marathon Invitational at Nine Mile Park in Rib Mountain on Thursday.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of pttiming.com.

