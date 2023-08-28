Wausau Pilot & Review
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI – Over the past week, the Lincoln County 9-1-1 Center reported receiving nine nuisance calls and hang-ups. Meanwhile, Lincoln County Deputies conducted 57 traffic stops, with four resulting in OWI convictions. Additionally, seven car-animal collisions were reported within the county.
Key incidents from the week include:
- August 21, 00:21: A Lincoln County Deputy on routine patrol near US Highway 51 and County Rd G pulled over a vehicle for swerving and failing to stop at stop signs. The driver, a 43-year-old male from Eagle River, showed signs of impairment. After undergoing field sobriety tests, he was arrested for a first offense OWI violation.
- August 21, 17:00: The 9-1-1 Center received reports of a vehicle rollover near County Rd D and Kings Rd in Bradley Township. Responding units included Lincoln County Deputies, Tomahawk EMS, and Tomahawk Fire Department. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the vehicle was removed from the ditch.
- August 25, 17:00: A crash with potential injuries was reported near State Rd 17 and County Rd G in Merrill Township. One vehicle failed to yield, causing the collision. One individual sustained an arm injury, and another had a swollen knee. Both chose private transportation to the hospital. The Lincoln County Highway Department was notified to repair a damaged stop sign.
- August 26, 07:00: An abandoned vehicle was reported near County Rd E and Mistwood Dr in Rock Falls Township. Deputies found a 23-year-old male from Waukesha sleeping inside. The vehicle had damaged a stop sign and hit a mailbox. The individual was cited for first offense OWI and hit and run property adjacent highway.
- August 26, 11:30: Two separate reports were made about vehicle windows being shot out near County Rd D and County Rd B in Harrison Township. A 74-year-old female and a 17-year-old male reported damage. Deputies conducted a search, but the suspect remains at large. No injuries were reported.
- August 27, 11:30: A vehicle was reported for erratic driving near County Rd W and Riverview Ave in Pine River Township. A deputy located the vehicle and observed the driver, a 63-year-old male from Oak Creek, crossing over the center and fog lines. He was arrested and cited for OWI and operating left of center.
Residents are reminded to report any suspicious activities or concerns to the Lincoln County 9-1-1 Center.