By Shereen Siewert

A Rothschild man arrested earlier this month for the third time in a three-month span on suspicion of drunken driving with children in the vehicle failed to appear in court as scheduled, prompting a warrant.

Mark B. Calmes, 37, was due in court Aug. 22 after being released on a signature bond. He faces charges of drunken driving with a passenger younger than 16 and three counts of bail jumping in his most recent case, which stems from an Aug. 10 arrest in Wausau by the Wisconsin State Patrol. Court records show he was a no-show for the hearing.

Police say Calmes had two children, age 5 and 8, with him when he was stopped driving on South 17th Avenue for an alleged littering violation. Officials say the trooper during the stop smelled intoxicants and Calmes showed signs of impairment, which led to standard field sobriety testing. The results of that testing prompted Calmes’ arrest, officials said. Both children were released to a family member.

This is the third case involving similar charges since May, when Calmes was arrested for drunken driving with a passenger younger than 16, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to online court records. He was released May 12 on a $500 signature bond and was under an absolute sobriety order when he was arrested again, just two weeks later – on May 26.

The May 26 stop led prosecutors to charge Calmes a second time. The charges: drunken driving with a passenger younger than 16 and bail jumping. On the same day, Calmes was also charged with child neglect. This time, Circuit Judge Greg Strasser set a $2000 signature bond to cover all cases and, in addition to absolute sobriety, ordered Calmes not to operate a motor vehicle at anytime with anyone younger than 16.

Court records show Circuit Judge Scott Corbett authorized a bench warrant on Aug. 22 for $1,500. The warrant remains in place.

