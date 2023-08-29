WAUSAU – The 48th annual “Birds in Art” exhibition is set to open Sept. 9 at

the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau.

This year’s exhibition features artwork created by 112 artists from across the world and completed within the last three years. This year, 664 artists submitted 1,121 artworks for consideration by the jury.

Paul Rhymer, “3 Outlaw Wisemen: Waylon” (ed. 22), 2022, bronze and wood. Image courtesy Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.

“Birds in Art” 2023 includes artworks from 21 people who were previously named master wildlife artists by the museum. This year, sculptor Paul Rhymer will be honored as the 2023 master wildlife artist during the exhibition’s opening weekend.

Of the 112 artists, 17 are first time “Birds in Art” artists. Thirty-three are international, representing 12 countries: Australia, Belgium, Canada, England, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Scotland, Spain and Sweden. The exhibition also showcases work from 11 artists residing in Wisconsin.

“Birds in Art” 2023 opening-day festivities on Sept. 9 include Rhymer’s presentation at 9:30 a.m.; Artists in Action demonstrations, 10:45 a.m. to noon; and opportunities to meet more than 60 artists. Visitors can browse the galleries to see fresh artistic takes on birds via original paintings, sculptures and graphics.

The free exhibition will be on view during the museum’s extended opening weekend hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 9, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 10; and remains on view through Nov. 26.

The “Birds in Art” exhibition opening is part of Wausau’s Artrageous Weekend.

For more information, visit www.lywam.org, e-mail info@lywam.org or call 715-845-7010.

Like this: Like Loading...