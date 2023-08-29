MARSHFIELD— Wheelers Family Auto Group will hold a brat fry in September in support of the Marshfield Police Department K9 Unit and the Wood County Sheriff Department K9 Unit.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Wheelers dealership, 2701 S. Maple Ave., Marshfield.

“We are thrilled to be hosting this event in collaboration with the Marshfield Police Department and the Wood County Sheriff Department. Our law enforcement K9 units play a vital role in maintaining the safety and security of our community, and we are committed to supporting their efforts,” said Mary Jo Wheeler-Schueller, co-owner of Wheelers Family Auto Group.

Businesses in the area can preorder food for their staff. A downloadable form is available on the Wheelers website, which can be faxed to the dealership or dropped off in person. For businesses in Marshfield, the form is due back today, Aug. 29. Find the form here: https://forms.gle/vQngjeftQTTN78v78.

To learn more, visit www.Wheelersgm.com

Like this: Like Loading...