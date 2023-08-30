Wausau Pilot & Review

RHINELANDER – D.C. Everest had all five of its top runners finish in the top 15 and earned a second-place finish in the boys standings at the Rhinelander Cross Country Invitational on Aug. 24.

Lakeland won the boys team title with 43 points, just four better than D.C. Everest. Wausau East was sixth with 181 points.

Lakeland’s Owen Clark won the boys race in 16:56.

Adam Gage led D.C. Everest by finishing seventh in 18:42. Damen Schultz was ninth (19:02), Evan Fuchs took 10th (19:05), Tate Minnihan was 10th (19:15) and James Dadabo was 15th (19:24) as well for the Evergreens.

Taylen Taylor led the Wausau East boys, taking 24th in 20:10. Nick Johnkoski was 33rd (20:31) and Noorullah Matie was 41st (21:01.20) for the Lumberjacks.

Wausau East finished fourth in the girls team standings, with Tomahawk taking the title. D.C. Everest’s girls team did not participate in the meet.

Freshmen Lily Hoenisch (10th, 23:23) and Elliana Graham (11th, 23:26) led the way for the East girls.

Rhinelander Cross Country Invitational

Aug. 24, at Rhinelander High School

Boys

Team scores: 1. Lakeland 43; 2. D.C. Everest 47; 3. Rhinelander 123; 4. Westby 146; 5. Tomahawk 165; 6. Wausau East 181; 7. Menominee Indian 212; 8. Chequamegon 212; 9. Northland Pines 221; 10. Crandon 223; 11. Antigo 238; 12. Merrill 272.

Girls

Team scores: 1. Tomahawk 45; 2. Rhinelander 82; 3. Chequamegon 83; 4. Wausau East 87; 5. Westby 109; 6. Lakeland 115; 7. Northland Pines 192; 8. Suring 204.

Complete results, courtesy of milesplit.com.

