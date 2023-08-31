Damakant Jayshi

Wausau Deputy Fire Chief Jeremy Kopp will take the top spot in the department starting Dec. 15, according to a city of Wausau news release.

The announcement was first made by the Wausau Fire Department in a Facebook post. The city made the formal announcement hours later on Thursday. Kopp will succeed Fire Chief Robert Barteck, who announced his retirement in June.

“My top priority is, and will continue to be, the health and safety of our firefighters,” Kopp stated, in the press release. “I plan to work with the Mayor, City Council, Police and Fire Commission, and Firefighters’ IAFF Local 415 Union to do everything possible to make sure all of our personnel go home safely to their families, and live a long and healthy life.”

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg applauded Kopp’s appointment. “Deputy Chief Kopp has been integral to all of the important decision-making, strategizing, and policy discussions over the last two years as deputy chief,” she said. “Kopp has proven himself over and over as a trusted leader and sound advisor to me, his team at Wausau Fire, and the entire city.”

The president of the Police and Fire Commission, the group that interviewed contenders for the position last week, welcomed the announcement as well.

“The entire commission was very impressed with Kopp’s interview and plans for Wausau Fire moving forward,” William Harris said. “I was impressed with Kopp’s work ethic, vision, and his ability to inspire and positively motivate the other firefighters. He brings out the best in people.”

Kopp began his fire service journey 28 years ago in Weston at the age of 18, according to the city’s press release. Kopp joined the Wausau Fire Department in 2004. He served as a firefighter inspector, lieutenant inspector, and battalion chief before assuming the deputy chief’s position in 2021.

With Thursday’s announcement, Wausau will have two new men leading departments entrusted with public safety: the Wausau Police Department and the Wausau Fire Department. Police Deputy Chief Matthew Barnes has already been named the Chief of Wausau’s Police Department.

Like this: Like Loading...