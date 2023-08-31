WAUSAU – In early August, a coalition of tribal communities blessed ground that will be the site of a new adolescent recovery and wellness center in Oneida County, near Tomahawk. The center will include 36 residential beds supporting youths ages 13-17 and provide culturally relevant services and treatment.

The facility, which will focus on Native American youths but will be open to other teens as space allows, has drawn both support and opposition from residents and lawmakers.

At 10 a.m. Sept. 1, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Bryan Bainbridge, the CEO of the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council, to discuss plans for the facility and the services planned to address substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions among teens. He’ll also address concerns expressed by some critics who have questions about the project.

Listeners can join in by phone at 800-780-9742 and by email at route51@wpr.org. Advance email questions are welcome.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. This week’s broadcast will also air on 91.3/Superior and 90.9/Ashland. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

