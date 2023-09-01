Wausau Pilot & Review

The Greenheck Field House, adjacent to the D.C. Everest Senior High, has updated its business name to Greenheck Turner Community Center.

The Greenheck Turner Community Center is named after Mary Greenheck Turner who passed away in 2019. Her father Robert C. Greenheck and her husband Scott L. Turner along with Mary’s three brothers Jim, Paul and Bobby have been supporters of the project from the very beginning. The Greenheck family supported the original Greenheck Field House, which was built in 1997.

The Greenheck Turner Community Center includes a 135,000 square foot indoor turf facility that will accommodate a full-size field of 120 yards x 70 yards, walking track, jump pit, batting cages and ample viewing spaces. The additional space will expand the current indoor gym space, racquetball courts, fitness center, group fitness center studio and ice area available to the Central Wisconsin area.

The D.C. Everest Area Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is leading the fundraising effort. All funds will be privately contributed – no public money from the district or taxes will be used to fundraise for the facility. Once in operation, the facility will run at cost via facility use fees for user groups. Any individual or entity may rent the space for their desired use – just as Greenheck Field House currently operates. The entire building project is funded through community donations.

As a community center, it will include space for youth and high school activities such as soccer, football, lacrosse, softball, baseball, golf, track & field, band and dance. It also will provide the community with the ability to host tournaments, camps, events and individual user groups. This year-round facility will be open for all and includes a walking track, meeting rooms, simulators and bleacher seating.

The new entrance will be on the ground level making it easier for ice arena participants as well as visitors to the facility. The current fitness center, ice arena and field house will remain a part of the overall center and continue to enhance the user experience. The new facility will open in fall of 2024.

For more information, please visit the Greenheck Turner Community Center website at: http://gtcc.dce.k12.wi.us/

