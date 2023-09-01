Wausau Pilot & Review

GREEN BAY – Hartford won the boys team title and Shawano took the girls crown at the 28-team De Pere Cross Country Invitational on Thursday at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

The Wausau West girls finished sixth and the boys team was 14th at the meet, which featured nearly 400 runners for more than 30 schools.

Josh Neilitz had Wausau West’s top finish, taking fourth the boys 5,000-kilometer race in 16:38.5. Grady Lenn of De Pere won in 15:43.8.

The top girls finisher for Wausau West was Elexa Marciniak, who finished 11th in 20:19.7.

Wausau West’s next meet is Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Stevens Point Invitational at Standing Rock Park beginning at 10 a.m.

De Pere Cross Country Invitational

Aug. 31, at UW-Green Bay

Boys

Team scores: 1. Hartford 86; 2. De Pere 105; 3. Mukwonago 116; 4. Ashwaubenon 142; 5. Shawano 161; 6. Winneconne 199; 7. Kohler 254; 8. Manitowoc 266; 9. Pulaski 269; 10. Bay Port 276; 11. Seymour 344; 12. West De Pere 351; 13. Luxemburg-Casco 352; 14. Wausau West 411; 15. Manitowoc Lutheran 434; 16. Freedom 436; 17. Oconto Falls 465; 18. Plymouth 501; 19. Peshtigo 507; 20. Waterford 510; 21. Gillett 539; 22. Kewaunee 539; 23. New London 618; 24. Appleton East 631; 25. Winnebago Lutheran 674; 26. Kewaskum 692; 27. Wrightstown 715; 28. Laconia 753.

Top 10, and Wausau West finishers: 1. Grady Lenn (DP) 15:43.8; 2. Mason Weber (HART) 16:22.3; 3. Ethan Onesti (SH) 16:30.2; 4. Josh Neilitz (WW) 16:38.5; 5. Will Chelberg (SH) 16:40.8; 6. Ben Adams (OF) 16:48.8; 7. Sam Lieuwen (BP) 16:58.6; 8. Caleb Schreiber (MUK) 17:05.7; 9. Quinten Beyer (MUK) 17:10.7; 10. Gavin McGrath (MUK) 17:11.0; 64. Henry Ruffi (WW) 18:49.0; 91. Kolton Kershaw (WW) 19:19.4; 125. Elijah Akey (WW) 20:03.9; 137. Dakota Myers (WW) 20:23.0; 145. Will Butalla (WW) 20:36.0; 175. Grant Russell (WW) 21:31.2; 178. Nate Hahn (WW) 21:33.8.

Girls

Team scores: 1. Shawano 111; 2. Freedom 127; 3. New London 171; 4. Mukwonago 190; 5. West De Pere 202; 6. Wausau West 203; 7. De Pere 204; 8. Waterford 228; 9. Winneconne 234; 10. Kewaskum 264; 11. Oconto Falls 305; 12. Plymouth 323; 13. Sevastopol 383; 14. Hartford 386; 15. Kohler 398; 16. Luxemburg-Casco 405; 17. Bay Port 434; 18. Manitowoc 465; 19. Ashwaubenon 472; 20. Laconia 485; 21. Winnebago Lutheran 492; 22. Peshtigo 496; 23. Appleton East 523; 24. Kewaunee 567; 25. Manitowoc Lutheran 661; 26. Wrightstown 707.

Top 10 and Wausau West finishers: 1. Maggie Behler (KOH) 19:04.1; 2. Kate Schmoll (WDP) 19:08.2; 3. Sophie Yetter (WIN) 19:12.9; 4. Hannah Miller (KEWAUNEE) 19:58.6; 5. Claire Helmila (FR) 20:01.9; 6. Jessica Rolain (DP) 20:03.7; 7. Bella Hooker (KEWASKUM) 20:05.5; 8. Molly Duel (LAC) 20:07.0; 9. Lilly Guenther (SH) 20:07.9; 10. Bailey Hendricks (SH) 20:08.7; 11. Elexa Marciniak (WW) 20:19.7; 20. Leah Ottosen (WW) 21:05.5; 36. Celia Sinz (WW) 21:38.0; 64. Victoria Myers (WW) 22:22.5; 75. Claire Chellevold (WW) 22:40.9; 92. Madylin Phelps (WW) 23:14.4; 93. Becca Jensen (WW) 23:14.8; 150. Christiana Nordstrom (WW) 24:56.7.

Complete results courtesy of athletic.net.

