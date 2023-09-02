Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – After falling behind in the second quarter, Wausau West scored three unanswered touchdowns and went on to defeat Wisconsin Rapids 21-7 in the Valley Football Association opener for both teams on Friday night at South Wood County Field.

Sawyer Brooks returned a fumble 95 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter to give Wisconsin Rapids a 7-0 lead, but from there it was all Warriors.

Wausau West held Wisconsin Rapids without a passing completion, picked off a pass and recovered four fumbles in holding the Raiders offense out of the end zone and improving to 3-0 overall this season.

Ray Reineck had a 7-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for West, tying the game at 7-7 going into halftime.

The Warriors pitched a shutout in the second half and went ahead no a 5-yard run from quarterback J.J. Drews. Reineck added a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to finish the scoring.

Reineck finished with 109 rushing yards and Drews threw for 103 in the win for Wausau West.

Wisconsin Rapids will play at Stevens Point, while Wausau West hosts rival Wausau East at Thom Field for the Log Game next Friday, Sept. 8, in Valley Football Association action.

Warriors 21, Raiders 7

Wausau West 0 7 6 8 – 21

Wisconsin Rapids 0 7 0 0 – 7

Second Quarter

WR – Sawyer Brooks 95 fumble return (Aston Fischer kick.)

WW – Ray Reineck 7 run (kick good).

Third Quarter

WW – J.J. Drews 5 run (kick missed).

Fourth Quarter

WW – Reineck 3 run (Carter Amerson run).

Team Statistics

First downs: WW 17; WR 11.

Rushing (att-yards): WW 38-161; WR 40-161.

Passing (comp-att-yards-int): WW 8-12-87-0; WR 0-4-0-1.

Total yards: WW 248; WR 161.

Fumbles lost: WW 2; WR 4.

Penalties (no.-yards): WW 3-31; WR 5-20.

Individual Statistics

Rushing: WW, Ray Reineck 21-109, Brett Butalla 3-29, Jaden Durr 5-16, J.J. Drews 7-4, Cooper DePuydt 2-3, Bryce Jaworski 1-0. WR, Cayden Saeger 16-57, Cohen Lehmann 6-40, Trevor Martin 8-34, Brock Foley 5-16, Jonah Rasmussen 4-14, Team 1-0.

Passing: WW, Drews 10-14-103-0. WR, Martin 0-2-0-1, Rasmussen 0-2-0-0.

Receiving: WW, Butalla 3-37, Carter Amerson 3-35, Durr 2-5, Jaworski 1-8, Bennett Matteson 1-8. WR, none.

Records: Wisconsin Rapids 0-3, 0-1 Valley Football Association; Wausau West 3-0, 1-0 Valley Football Association.

