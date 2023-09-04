Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The Wausau Newman Catholic volleyball team finished 3-1 at the D.C. Everest Invitational on Saturday.

Newman Catholic defeated Stevens Point 25-18, 25-16; Wausau West 25-17, 25-17; and Wausau East 25-16, 25-17; and suffered a loss to Merrill 26-24, 25-21.

Playing without a starter and having three freshmen on the court at times, the Cardinals put together four strong matches against Wisconsin Valley Conference competition.

Lily Shields had 25 kills and five aces, Paige Guld added 17 kills and seven aces, and Ashley Jankowski had 14 kills and four aces for Newman Catholic.

The Cardinals open Marawood Conference South Division play at Stratford on Tuesday.

D.C. Everest finished 3-1 as well. Results and stats for Wausau West and D.C. Everest were not provided.

