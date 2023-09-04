Every month the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group nominates a military veteran that is still serving his or her community for a Veteran Coffee Mug Award. They are honored and presented a personally etched stainless steel coffee mug award by Mike Heilmann at Denny’s in Rothschild. The award is produced and donated by Everlasting Etchings, LLC in Kronenwetter. It is their way of thanking our Veterans for their service.

The July Veteran Coffee Mug Award recipient was Richard (Dick) Peterson who served in the United States Air Force from 1967 to 1971 as an aircraft mechanic. He was stationed for 18 months at the Incirlik Air Force Base in Turkey where he was also the head scuba instructor and captain of the underwater search and recovery team. He was also stationed at Otis Air Force Base with the EC 121 Recon Division in Cape Cod, Massachusetts and Grenier Air Force Base in New Hampshire.

Following his military service Dick worked at J.I. Case as a welder/ machinist. He also owned the Auto Bath Car Wash and Window Enhancement, window tinting business in Mosinee.

Dick continues to serve his community by providing help for disabled veterans and volunteering at church. He is one of the Chaplains at the Cup-of-Coffee group meetings and he also delivers meals to veterans for the group.

The August Veteran Coffee Mug Award recipient was Herb Westlund who served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1963. He was stationed in Germany for two years during the Berlin Crisis He sailed for 10 days on a Navy ship to reach his assignment. He also was stationed at Fort Chaffee in Arkansas. He worked as a clerk typist for a Battle Group Sergeant Major.

Herb still serves his community and is very active at his church in the men’s music group. He volunteered for several years at the Wausau Catholic Charities Warming Center. Herb is the Past Commander and Chaplain at the Peplin VFW Post 8280 and is presently their Chairman of the Voice of Democracy. He is also one of the Chaplains at the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meetings. Herb leads the pledge, sings and introduces all of the veteran groups at the Never Forgotten Honor Flight veterans’ welcome home event at the Central Wisconsin Airport.

