WAUSAU – Monk Botanical Gardens will become a spooky and thrilling walking theater in the wickedly funny adaptation of Washington Irving’s classic tale “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”

Visit the gardens between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sept. 16 for a haunted walking theater experience staged by Wausau’s River & Woods Theatre Co. Photo courtesy Monk Botanical Gardens.

Visit the gardens between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sept. 16 for this haunted walking theater experience at 1800 N. First Ave. Wausau’s River & Woods Theatre Co. will be staged along the trail where you can stop and enjoy this gothic classic coming to life. Attend the event dressed in your Halloween costume for a chance to win a Monk Gardens membership.

Take the whole family for this interactive performance. Visit the Monk Botanical Gardens website to buy tickets and pick an arrival time. (Leisurely paced walks start every 20 minutes.) Drinks will be available for purchase at the beginning of the walk. All shows are the same, but choose a time after dark for a scarier experience.

Tickets are $20 per adult and $15 per child (ages 17 and younger). Children 2 years old and younger are free. Monk Botanical Gardens members receive $2 off per ticket. Members must enter the member promo code at checkout for the discount. You can find it on your membership card.

Purchase your tickets at monkgardens.org/events/special-events/.

Contact Monk Botanical Gardens with any questions at info@monkgardens.org or 715-261-6309.

