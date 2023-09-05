By Shereen Siewert

Trial dates have been set for a Wausau man facing felony drug charges stemming from a crash that netted a major drug seizure, according to online court records.

James R. Newton, 40, was already on probation stemming from gun and drug charges when he allegedly crashed his vehicle and dumped more than 1,200 grams of methamphetamine out of his vehicle. The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 4 a.m. March 17 on Hwy. 29 in the town of Frankfort.

Deputies responding discovered a black Chevy Tahoe in the median of Hwy. 29. Newton was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, according to police reports. Court records show Newton was previously convicted in 2020 of possessing amphetamine with intent to deliver and possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.

A deputy investigating the crash discovered a black garbage bag that appeared to have been placed behind the front driver’s side wheel in an attempt to conceal the bag and its contents. The bag was on freshly disturbed snow but was completely dry, rather than covered as it would have been had the bag been run over in the crash, court documents state.

Police say Newton denied knowing anything about the bag, which contained multiple plastic baggies of a white crystalized substance. All four bags, which were weighed and tested, contained methamphetamine, police said.

Newton was booked on a probation hold.

On March 22, prosecutors filed four counts of possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver against Newton, who faces additional penalties as a repeat offender if he is convicted. Three of the four counts have been dismissed with one charge remaining.

An Aug. 25 notice of hearing shows a jury trial is set for Oct. 4, with a motion hearing on Sept. 25. Newton, who was returned to prison when his supervision on his earlier conviction was revoked in April, is now behind bars at Redgranite Correctional Institution awaiting trial.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

