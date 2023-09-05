Wausau Pilot & Review

The path to homeownership is seeing a shift as more couples opt to buy homes before exchanging wedding vows.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) revealed in a 2022 study that 18% of first-time homebuyers are now unmarried couples, a significant jump from the 4% in 1985.

This data was extracted from a survey the NAR conducted in July 2022, which drew 4,854 responses from individuals who acquired their primary residence in the preceding year. Jessica Lautz, the D.C.-based vice president of research at the NAR, observed, “The trend of unmarried couples buying homes has surged to its highest recorded level.”

While the allure of homeownership is strong, it’s a commitment that surpasses renting. As such, couples should tread carefully before jointly purchasing property. The financial strain of housing often drives young, unmarried couples to cohabit, with 3 in 5 choosing to live together, as per a report from the Thriving Center of Psychology.

Despite the logic of sharing housing costs, the journey isn’t without sacrifices. The NAR’s findings indicate that 46% of unmarried homebuyers have made financial compromises, such as taking on additional jobs, to fund their dreams.

“Housing affordability is a pressing concern. Combining finances as an unmarried couple often becomes a practical step towards homeownership,” stated Lautz, who also serves as the deputy chief economist of NAR.

Demographically, the average unmarried couple venturing into homeownership comprises 32-year-old millennials with a combined household income of $72,500. Interestingly, these buyers are more inclined than their married counterparts to secure loans or receive monetary gifts from loved ones.

Melissa Cohn, regional vice president of William Raveis Mortgage in New York, suggests that the high real estate prices and interest rates might be pushing unmarried individuals to pool resources for better financing opportunities. However, she also cautions against overlooking the potential pitfalls. “Without the legal bindings of marriage, one partner could be left bearing the entire mortgage if the relationship ends,” Cohn warned.

She further elaborated on the contrast between marital and non-marital commitments, “Marriage requires a legal process to dissolve, offering more stability. Unmarried couples don’t have that obligation to each other.” Yet, defaulting on mortgage payments isn’t a viable option for most due to the severe credit implications.

For those navigating this evolving landscape, Cohn advises ensuring the property title clearly defines each partner’s rights and ownership. This clarity is crucial, especially in scenarios where one partner passes away, ensuring that both parties’ investments are protected.

