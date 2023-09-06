Adults can socialize with others while playing games, doing puzzles or working on craft projects during a monthly social hour on Sept. 7 from 1-7 p.m. at Marathon County Public Library’s Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free, no registration required. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

Plant lovers can swap the old for the new during a free plant swap event from Sept. 11-16 at the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City. For more info, call 715-443-2775.

Adults can visit the Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer, to play cribbage on Sept. 12 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Cards and cribbage boards will be available and all skill levels are welcome. For more info, call 715-659-3996.

Join the library for a social hour for adults on Sept. 13 from 1-2 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. This is a great way to expand your social circle and meet others in the community. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.





