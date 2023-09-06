Wausau Pilot & Review

STRATFORD – The Newman Catholic volleyball team battled hard to the end but dropped a 3-2 decision to Stratford in the Marawood Conference South Division opener for both teams on Tuesday night at Stratford High School.

Stratford won 26-24, 17-25, 25-22, 17-25, 15-13, in the tightly-contested match.

Paige Guld had 25 assists and 14 digs, Lily Shields had 12 kills, 17 digs and 10 assists, and Camille Sobolewski also had 12 kills for Newman Catholic.

Kalyn Schueller had 28 kills and 30 digs, setter Emerson Roy dished out 44 assists, and Daisy Yoder added 13 kills and 10 digs for Stratford.

Newman Catholic will take part in the two-day Kettle Moraine Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

