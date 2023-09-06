Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – The Wausau West girls tennis team improve to 2-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference dual meet season with a dominating 6-1 win over Stevens Point on Tuesday at Stevens Point Area Senior High School.

The Warriors swept the four singles matches, losing only four games in eight total sets.

West also won two of the three doubles matches, including a come-from-behind 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win by the No. 2 team of Mallory Smolgeleski and Rachel Harder.

West hosts Wisconsin Rapids for another WVC match on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Wausau West 6, Stevens Point 1

Singles: 1. Mia Bailey (WW) def. Mali Palmer, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Alexis Kloth (WW) def. Lily Meeks, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Lilly Wittwer (WW) def. Annika Borgnes, 6-0, 6-1; 4. Alyssa Straub (WW) def. Kayla Peterman, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Addison Jandrain-Rylan Woytasik (SP) def. Miranda Nelson-Chloe Vandenberg, 7-6 (3), 6-4; 2. Mallory Smolgeleski-Rachel Harder (WW) def. Sophia Brandt-Isabella Williams, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; 3. Savannah Danielson-Ingrid Mahler (WW) def. Isabel Feist-KayBri Marchel, 6-0, 6-0.

Records: Wausau West 2-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Stevens Point 0-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

