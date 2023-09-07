KNOWLTON – Knowlton House Distillery opened its doors to the community this week.

The distillery’s flagship product line, called TenHead, includes vodka and gin crafted from pure milk sugar (whey), a byproduct of making cheese.

In addition to producing spirits, Knowlton House, across from Mullins Cheese, offers a place for guests to experience them. The distillery offers tours, classes, craft cocktails and dining.

“TenHead spirits were created around the idea of being true to our Wisconsin roots. With our alcohol, we wanted to craft something premium

yet accessible,” said co-founder and head distiller Heather Mullins in a news release. “Our hospitality space was created with that same idea. We set out to build a space that felt casual and welcoming, but still offered a unique and elevated experience.”

Founded by Luke and Heather Mullins, the distillery is a marriage of their respective professions and passions. As a fourth generation cheesemaker with Mullins Cheese, Luke comes from a long line of dairy farmers and cheesemakers. Heather, educated in distilling with a masters degree in brewing science, has worked as a product development scientist aiding other distilleries and breweries.

Visit knowltonhouse.com/ for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...