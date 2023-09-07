STEVENS POINT – Explore the changes of the seasons, animal behavior, teamwork in nature and other topics as part of the junior scientist program at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Museum programs will be held at 5:30 p.m. on select Thursdays in Room A113 of the science building, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point, as work continues on new museum spaces. These are held for free throughout the year for all ages but are most engaging for ages 8-11:

· Sept. 14 – “The World Moves!” Learn about how animals move around the world.

· Sept. 28 – “Awesome Autumn,” Dig deeper into the science of the changes of the season.

· Oct. 12 – “Nature’s Architects,” See how animals build their habitats.

· Oct. 26 – “Beauty is in the Eye of the Beholder,” Discover creepy and weird creatures.

· Nov. 9 – “Natural Friendships,” Find how animals use teamwork to survive in the wild.

· Dec. 14 – “Creatures of the Night,” Learn which animals specialize in the “night life.”

Planetarium shows aimed at youths ages 5-12 will be offered on select Sundays. The planetarium is on the second floor of the science building. The programs begin with a story time at 3 p.m. and a show at 3:30 p.m.:

· Sept. 24 – “Larry, Cat in Space,” An animated cat takes a trip to the moon.

· Oct. 8 – “Cocomong: A Space Adventure,” Learn about being an astronaut in this animated show about Cocomong the monkey.

· Oct. 22 – “Magic Globe,” An award-winning show about a girl who uses a machine to change the seasons.

· Nov. 5 – “One World, One Sky,” Sesame Street friends explore the night sky.

· Nov. 19 – “Moles, What is Out There?” A young mole and his friends learn about astronomy.

Those attending the museum and planetarium shows can sign in to earn points, a junior scientist status and a photo on the Wall of Juniors.

Register for free at https://bit.ly/44gkJUs or at the events.

Source: UW-Stevens Point

