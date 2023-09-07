Wausau Pilot & Review
KRONENWETTER – The Newman Catholic soccer team remained undefeated in the Central Wisconsin Conference with a dominating 6-1 win over Northland Lutheran on Thursday at Northland Lutheran High School.
Noah Martin had a hat trick, Evan Zubke had two goals and two assists, and Lucas Erdman scored once and also had an assist for the Cardinals, who are now 3-0 overall and in the CWC.
Lillian Bodenheimer and Mathias Nikolai also had assists, and goalkeeper Owen Reeves had five saves for Newman Catholic.
Northland Lutheran drops to 1-3-1 overall and 1-3 in the CWC.
Newman Catholic hosts Gresham/Bowler on Monday at 5 p.m.