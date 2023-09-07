By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau woman is facing two felony charges after allegedly asking a friend to plant more than half a pound of drugs and other evidence at her estranged husband’s home, an apparent attempt to gain custody of the couple’s daughter.

Briana Glasel, 42, is charged with conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and manufacturing or delivering more than 200 grams of THC. Court records show police seized more than 300 grams of marijuana as part of the investigation, which began after Glasel’s friend came forward with details about the alleged plot.

Glasel’s friend, who is not named in court documents, contacted police Aug. 25 about the scheme and provided detectives with recorded phone calls and text messages that allegedly show Glasel asked her to hide marijuana, paraphernalia, cash and DNA evidence in her husband’s garage. During the recorded conversations, Glasel allegedly made comments about getting her husband “arrested for dealing drugs to kids and then this would help her case in an upcoming divorce hearing,” court records state.

Police say Glasel has also over the course of the past several months made several reports that her estranged husband sexually abused their daughter. Each report has been investigated and police say those claims are unsubstantiated.

As the investigation continued the witness met with Glasel at a park, where she allegedly handed off a bag of drugs and other materials, all of which was captured on a listening device.

Glasel was arrested Sept. 6 at her apartment in Wausau and was taken to the Marathon County Jail for processing. An initial appearance on both felony charges is expected Thursday afternoon, at which time a judge will set bond.

Future hearings have not yet been set.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

