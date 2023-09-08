Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Aissen Witter saved all six shots that came his way as the D.C. Everest boys soccer team earned a 2-0 shutout of Stevens Point in a Wisconsin Valley Conference match Thursday night at D.C. Everest Middle School.

Hezekiah Mletzko scored in the 21st minute and Landon Gray netted a penalty kick in the 55th minute to provide the scoring for the Evergreens, who are now 3-3 overall and 2-0 in the WVC. Gray also assisted on Mletzko’s first-half goal.

Alex Weisgram had six saves for Stevens Point, which drops to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

D.C. Everest hosts Superior for a nonconference match on Saturday at 3 p.m. at D.C. Everest Middle School.

