WAUSAU – Healthfirst, a network of 10 reproductive health clinics serving Wisconsin, announced this week the expansion of its service line and physical location in Wausau to accommodate the integration of mental health counseling services.

Healthfirst will host a groundbreaking at noon Sept. 12 at 216 S. Third Ave. in Wausau with Scherrer Construction, who has been selected to oversee construction.

Healthfirst took a significant step toward the integration in March of 2022 by adding a social worker to its model of care. Over the past 17 months, the social worker has assisted clients in navigating the complexities of medical and

social challenges. However, one gap in care became apparent early on, access to mental health services, Healthfirst said in a news release.

Healthfirst network’s leadership team initiated discussions and a proposal in early 2023 to devise a strategic solution for this gap. Reflecting upon the World Health Organization’s definition of reproductive health – encompassing complete physical, mental and social well-being – Healthfirst recognized the need to expand its infrastructure to encompass mental health services.







