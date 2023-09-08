The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library will host their next Members-only Book Sale on Sept. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The sale is open to Friends of MCPL members only, and will feature books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, games and artwork for sale. Cost to join the Friends is $10/year per person, or $25 per family. Call 715-261-7200 for more info.

Photo illustration.

Adults can learn about sustainable lawn care during a free class on Sept. 20 at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The class will be held from 10-11 a.m. and will be repeated from 6-7 p.m. Free, with registration required. To register, visit https://mcpl.us/events/?e_id=12141 or call 715-261-1241.

The library will offer three free computer basics classes: Keyboard & Mouse on Sept. 20; Desktop, Files & Windows on Sept. 27; and Internet Basics & Privacy on Oct. 4. The classes will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, call 715-261-7230.





Like this: Like Loading...