Wausau Pilot & Review

Marathon County will allow archery deer hunting in Mosinee-based Big Eau Pleine Park beginning November 15 on a trial basis, according to information published by the County administration.

Officials said all hunters are required to follow county ordinances as well as hunting rules and regulations.

The ordinance prohibits taking dogs into county parks, among other public facilities, except assistance or service dogs.

The hunting period in Big Eau Pleine, the largest county park in the county, will be allowed from Nov. 15 to Jan. 7. Only bows and crossbows are to be used. While no special permits are required from city or county officials, those interested in hunting must have tags purchased from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to do so, the announcement said.

Some other conditions stipulate that hunting must be conducted from a platform at least 6 feet from the ground, and no hunting can take place within 100 feet of any trail and from the center of the road. According to the public notice, hunting is also prohibited within 100 yards of any shelters, restrooms, buildings, campsites or playgrounds.

Like this: Like Loading...