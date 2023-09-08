Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear editor,

Some people in the Wisconsin Legislature want to impeach Justice Janet Protasiewicz, Wisconsin’s newest Supreme Court Justice. The accusation is that Janet voiced personal opinions in the past and that it follows, then, that she will embrace them callously and invite them to bias her judgment when all of the evidence is laid out in a court of law.

In my opinion, if any of us need to impartially judge important matters, we need to identify and understand our personal biases before we pass judgment. Holding our opinions ‘close to the chest’ in no way means that we are not biased. In fact, I think its reasonable to think that the opposite may be true.

When we state our opinions openly, we open those opinions to challenges which, in a healthy society, can serve democracy well. Judge Janet’s willingness to state her opinions honestly and openly are a breath of fresh air, indicating that she recognizes her biases and can, therefore, properly quarantine them when she acts in her capacity as a judge.

The fact that Janet won her election with over 55% of the vote indicates that she had the support of nearly all swing voters. Those calling for her to be removed should remember that. Republicans have been squandering the public’s patience in various novel attempt’s to deny the will of the voters, even following elections. This obnoxious and dangerous antisocial behavior needs to stop.

Peter Truitt – Danbury, Wis.

