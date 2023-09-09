Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Ray Reineck ran for 273 yards and four touchdowns as the Wausau West football team defeated rival Wausau East 49-14 on Friday night at Thom Field.

Reineck scored on runs of 56 and 30 yards in the first quarter, and on two runs of 5 yards each in the second as the Warriors (4-0, 2-0 Valley Football Association) built a quick 28-0 lead.

Jack Kostroski threw touchdown passes of 58 yards to Carter Amerson and 37 yards to Bryce Jaworski, and ran for a 61-yard score as well for West.

West finished with 436 rushing yards in the victory.

Wausau East (1-3, 0-2 VFA) statistics and scoring plays were not provided.

Wausau West will play at Marshfield and Wausau East hosts Appleton West in VFA action next Friday, Sept. 15.

