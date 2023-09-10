Wausau Pilot & Review

A man is dead after intervening in an apparent domestic dispute Friday in Stevens Point, according to the Point Plover Metro Wire.

Officers and paramedics initially responded just before noon to the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites, 5110 Main St., for a potential drug overdose. But when officers arrived, there was no overdose, police said. Instead, they discovered a man who suffered critical injuries after allegedly intervening in a couple’s argument.

PPMW reports the injured man, who died later at a hospital, was trying to stop the husband from attacking his common-law wife when the husband turned and punched the victim about 10 times.

The alleged attacker placed the victim in a chokehold, police said, but the cause of death has not yet been established.

The names and ages of the people involved were not immediately available. All three were part of a migrant worker crew at Del Monte in Plover, PPMW reported.

No one was arrested, police said. The incident remains under investigation.

